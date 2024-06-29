Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Drops By 96.8%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HBGRF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
