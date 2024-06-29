Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Expands By 489.6%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a growth of 489.6% from the May 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.25% of IN8bio worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

