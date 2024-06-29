Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Expands By 103.1%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.11 on Friday. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

