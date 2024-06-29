Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of CTA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

