S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.850-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.00 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.45 and its 200 day moving average is $431.72. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

