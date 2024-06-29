SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

