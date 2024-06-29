Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $83.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 505.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $118,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.