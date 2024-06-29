StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Reaches $3,466.24 on Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,466.24 or 0.05677679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $123.45 million and approximately $416,283.32 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,614 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,614.52190961. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,452.1672877 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $483,691.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

