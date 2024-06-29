Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.88

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.88, but opened at $38.93. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 59,846 shares traded.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.