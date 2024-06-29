Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,964.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,894.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,863.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

