Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IBB opened at $137.26 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.