Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 336 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $6,571,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR opened at $35.66 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

