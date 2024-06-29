Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $10.50. Suzano shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1,661,961 shares traded.

Get Suzano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on SUZ

Suzano Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Suzano by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.