Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 18.7%

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06). 128,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 341,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

