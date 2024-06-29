Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $595.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.47. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,658 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,824. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.36.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

