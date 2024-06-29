Taiko Self Reported Market Cap Hits $128.38 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $128.38 million and $23.17 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,921,974 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 66,108,474.35009816 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.94552073 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $27,005,718.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

