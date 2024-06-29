TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00.

SNX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

