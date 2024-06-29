Tecsys Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.12. The company has a market cap of C$521.70 million, a PE ratio of 249.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$40.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.