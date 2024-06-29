Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $6.17 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

