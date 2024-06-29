Tevis Investment Management Purchases 253 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

