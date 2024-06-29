The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 22nd

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Andersons Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Andersons has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Insider Activity at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

