The Andersons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

