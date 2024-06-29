The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $24.85 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,275 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $219,463.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.