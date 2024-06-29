Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 3,945,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tietto Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIETF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Tietto Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Tietto Minerals Company Profile

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of gold properties in West Africa. The company's primary project Abujar gold project comprises three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in western Côte D'Ivoire. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

