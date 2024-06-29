Tsfg LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 267.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $303.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

