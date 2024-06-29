Tsfg LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.