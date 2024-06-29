UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $263.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $270.72.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

