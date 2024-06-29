Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unitil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Unitil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unitil by 2,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Unitil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

