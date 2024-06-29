Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.