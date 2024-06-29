US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.9 billion.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.