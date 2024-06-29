Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.