Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.444 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VTIP opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84.
