Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

