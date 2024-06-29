Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
