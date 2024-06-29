Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $267.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

