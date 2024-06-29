Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.