Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 527,781 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,566,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 817,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 254,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

