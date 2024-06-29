Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

