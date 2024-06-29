Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

