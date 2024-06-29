Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
RBOT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $62.10.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. As a group, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
