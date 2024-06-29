Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VIGL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.22.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

