Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.49 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.