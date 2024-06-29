Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

