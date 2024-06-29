Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 43,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 98,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3,966.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 85,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

