Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.