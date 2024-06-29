Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 204.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,044,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 697,603 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 12,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.