Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski Sells 8,791 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.