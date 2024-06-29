Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski Sells 8,791 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.