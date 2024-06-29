Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.81 and last traded at $102.05. Approximately 1,707,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,352,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

