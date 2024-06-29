Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $150.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

