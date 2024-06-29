Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
